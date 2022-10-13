Public land hunting rules discussed

Hunting season is here. What kind of hunting is allowed where? And what do you do if you susupect illegal hunting activity is happening on a public trail near you? Or, if you want to hunt in an area, but you're not sure it's allowed? Park City Municipal Trails and Open Space Program Manager Heinrich Deters and Basin Recreation District Trails and Open Space Manager Phares Gines have the answers.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.