Leslie Thatcher
Local News Hour

Public land hunting rules discussed

Published October 13, 2022 at 11:06 AM MDT
Phares Gines and Heinrich Dieters.jpg

Hunting season is here. What kind of hunting is allowed where? And what do you do if you susupect illegal hunting activity is happening on a public trail near you? Or, if you want to hunt in an area, but you're not sure it's allowed? Park City Municipal Trails and Open Space Program Manager Heinrich Deters and Basin Recreation District Trails and Open Space Manager Phares Gines have the answers.

