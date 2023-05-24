© 2023 KPCW

Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 24, 2023 at 4:14 PM MDT
Park City Manager Matt Dias discusses the agenda for this week's city council meeting. Some items to be addressed include:

  • The microtransit pilot program
  • A recap of the winter season from the ski resorts
  • Lease renewals for the Lucky Ones coffee shop and Kimball Arts Center
  • Uses for vacant space at the library
  • Recreation facilities
  • Open board positions
  • Applications for July 4 parade participation and for artwork on utility boxes
