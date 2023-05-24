Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting
Park City Manager Matt Dias discusses the agenda for this week's city council meeting. Some items to be addressed include:
- The microtransit pilot program
- A recap of the winter season from the ski resorts
- Lease renewals for the Lucky Ones coffee shop and Kimball Arts Center
- Uses for vacant space at the library
- Recreation facilities
- Open board positions
- Applications for July 4 parade participation and for artwork on utility boxes