Local News Hour

Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM MDT
Matt Dias.jpg

Some of the topics include:

  • A recap of July 4 activities
  • Updates on the proposed Deer Valley base area redevelopment
  • Feedback from City Tour to Fort Collins
  • Art decoration of power boxes
  • Review of staff communications regarding water flow into Empire Creek

Dias also provides the following reminders:

  • Leadership Class 30 applications are open
  • UDOT crews to start paving Marsac Avenue to the top of Guardsman Pass
  • Return of microtransit
Lynn Ware Peek
