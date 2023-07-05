Park City Manager Matt Dias previews this week's city council meeting
Some of the topics include:
- A recap of July 4 activities
- Updates on the proposed Deer Valley base area redevelopment
- Feedback from City Tour to Fort Collins
- Art decoration of power boxes
- Review of staff communications regarding water flow into Empire Creek
Dias also provides the following reminders:
- Leadership Class 30 applications are open
- UDOT crews to start paving Marsac Avenue to the top of Guardsman Pass
- Return of microtransit