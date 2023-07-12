© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Summit County development project update with Pat Putt

By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 12, 2023 at 12:58 PM MDT

Topics include:

  • An update on new applications
  • A plat amendment around Silver Summit interchange
  • Joint housing authority with Park City
  • An update on the Highland Flats proposed development
  • An update on the proposed townhomes in Lower Pinebrook
  • Applications for the second Summit County planning lab will be online soon
  • Upcoming community forums for the Visioning Project:
    • Transportation - July 17 at the Blair Education Center at PC Hospital from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Open Spaces - July 18 at the Ledges Conference Room in Coalville from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Mid-year review
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
Leslie Thatcher