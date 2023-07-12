Summit County development project update with Pat Putt
Topics include:
- An update on new applications
- A plat amendment around Silver Summit interchange
- Joint housing authority with Park City
- An update on the Highland Flats proposed development
- An update on the proposed townhomes in Lower Pinebrook
- Applications for the second Summit County planning lab will be online soon
- Upcoming community forums for the Visioning Project:
- Transportation - July 17 at the Blair Education Center at PC Hospital from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Open Spaces - July 18 at the Ledges Conference Room in Coalville from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Mid-year review