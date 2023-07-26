Big Stars, Bright Nights presents Dispatch concert July 26
Park City Institute's Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series kicks off July 26 at 7 p.m. with headliner Dispatch taking the stage around 8 p.m.
Tickets for lawn and reserved seating are available. Guests may bring in unopened non-alcoholic drinks and food. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased at the venue. Parking at the Cabriolet lot is free.
Upcoming shows:
- August 4 - Locash
- August 5 - The National Parks
- August 11 - Lalah Hathaway
- August 18 - Cory Wong
- August 19 - Third Eye Blind
- August 25 - Jax
- September 2 - The Music of Chicago with Danny Seraphine’s CTA and Booker T. Presents: A Stax Review