Local News Hour

Big Stars, Bright Nights presents Dispatch concert July 26

By Roger Goldman
Published July 26, 2023 at 11:47 AM MDT
The team at Park City Institute is planning for the return of outdoor shows as part of its 2023 Big Stars Bright Nights season.
Park City Institute
The team at Park City Institute is planning for the return of outdoor shows as part of its 2023 Big Stars Bright Nights season.

Park City Institute's Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series kicks off July 26 at 7 p.m. with headliner Dispatch taking the stage around 8 p.m.

Tickets for lawn and reserved seating are available. Guests may bring in unopened non-alcoholic drinks and food. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased at the venue. Parking at the Cabriolet lot is free.

Upcoming shows:

  • August 4 - Locash
  • August 5 - The National Parks
  • August 11 - Lalah Hathaway
  • August 18 - Cory Wong
  • August 19 - Third Eye Blind
  • August 25 - Jax
  • September 2 - The Music of Chicago with Danny Seraphine’s CTA and Booker T. Presents: A Stax Review
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
