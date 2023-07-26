Big Stars, Bright Nights presents Dispatch concert July 26

Park City Institute's Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series kicks off July 26 at 7 p.m. with headliner Dispatch taking the stage around 8 p.m.

Tickets for lawn and reserved seating are available. Guests may bring in unopened non-alcoholic drinks and food. Alcoholic beverages may be purchased at the venue. Parking at the Cabriolet lot is free.

Upcoming shows:

