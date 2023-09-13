Heber City Chamber hosts October event to meet city council candidates
Heber Valley Chamber Executive Director Dallin Koecher's update on what's happening in the Heber Valley
Topics discussed:
- Heber Valley Chamber in partnership with the Park City Chamber and Visitors Bureau will be launching a health insurance program for it's members.
- The decision to move the Soldier Hollow Classic Sheepdog Championship to Memorial Day in 2024.
- The community revinvestment area (CRA) is being supported by the Chamber in order to bring more walkability and business to Main Street Heber City.
- An opportunity to connect with the Heber City and Midway City council candidates in an informal setting at the Meet the Candidates luncheon October 17