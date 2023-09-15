South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maugh explains new English curriculum
South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughn discusses a new English curriculum proposed in this month's board meeting. The course is called English 3D, and is targted towards students from 4th to 12th grade who require additional assistance in developing English comprehension and learning. Maughn also discusses the district's interaction with UVU, reading comprehension levels, and the role of Chat GBT in education.