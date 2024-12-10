© 2024 KPCW

Local News Hour

County council finalizes budget, considers creating housing authority

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 10, 2024 at 1:15 PM MST
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting including finalizing the budget and addressing expenses related to the emergency services sales tax.

The council will consider a new $1.1 million annual contract with the University of Utah for mental health services, funded from the budget. They will also discuss creating a housing authority with a $250,000 budget, aiming to provide affordable housing.

