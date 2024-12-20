Listener support made the new KPCW App redesign possible

KPCW Digital Media Director Matt Sampson and Development Director Sarah Ervin describe the new features found in the KPCW App redesign and stress that the relaunch of the app was made possible by listener donations.

The KPCW App redesign aims to provide easier access to community resources and local news, including NPR stories. Users can also connect via social media and submit community stories. The app is free but the redesign was not, emphasizing the need for listener support.