Introducing the new and improved KPCW App

The KPCW App allows you to stay connected with the latest local news in Summit and Wasatch counties, stream curated and eclectic music from the palm of your hand and listen to your favorite KPCW and NPR podcasts on demand.

KPCW is the source for nonprofit news you can trust and now you can get the latest Summit and Wasatch county news from our award-winning journalists anywhere, anytime and always for free. Easily navigate between local news and the top national NPR news stories within the app.

Listen on demand and stream KPCW live anywhere from the app or through your car’s Bluetooth. No more dropped signals — just reliable news, eclectic music and on demand podcasts. Never miss a show. From the Local News Hour to Cool Science Radio, access your favorite KPCW and NPR podcasts easily and quickly wherever life takes you.

The updated KPCW App brings you more than just local news and music — it brings you closer to the community! Stay connected with community resources like our Lost & Found and Community Calendar. Plus, with the new “Tell KPCW” feature, you can share photos, videos and news tips directly with the radio station.

KPCW is dedicated to expanding our reach and impact with the Wasatch Back’s Spanish-speaking community. The new En Español section of the app has the latest local news and events translated into Spanish.

It’s our holiday gift to you — download the KPCW App today from your app store and take the Wasatch Back’s source for trusted news, eclectic music and community events wherever you go.

For best results, we recommend deleting the old app from your phone and redownloading and reinstalling the updated KPCW app from Google Play or the App Store.