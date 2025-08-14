Song Summit Foundation highlight Songwriter Porch, Summit Rising program

Song Summit Foundation co- creator Paige Anderson and executive director Meredith Lavitt highlight the free music happening on the Songwriter Porch and share an update on the Summit Rising program.

The Park City Song Summit kicked off with a successful fundraising gala, raising $115,000 to $120,000. The Summit Rising program supports 40 emerging musicians, providing workshops and performance opportunities.

Notable acts include bands from Cuba and New Orleans, and local talents like Peach and Theoretical Blonde. The program emphasizes mental health, with 80% of the music industry facing challenges.