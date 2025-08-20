Summit Community Gardens/EATS gives an update on the ongoing harvest season

Summit Community Gardens/EATS Executive Director Helen Nadel highlights summer growing programs and gives an update on the ongoing harvest season, highlighting the growth of beets, tomatoes, and other crops. The garden has been harvesting an average of 75-100 pounds of produce weekly, with expectations of six more weeks of crops.

Upcoming events include the Farm to Fork fundraiser on September 3, featuring garden-inspired cocktails, food, and live music and a partnership with PC Yoga Collective for Wellness Week. The garden will also host Recycle Utah's Green Drinks on September 9, focusing on food security and farming policy.