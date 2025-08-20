© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit Community Gardens/EATS gives an update on the ongoing harvest season

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 20, 2025 at 12:01 PM MDT
Photo of Helen Nadel at KPCW
KPCW

Summit Community Gardens/EATS Executive Director Helen Nadel highlights summer growing programs and gives an update on the ongoing harvest season, highlighting the growth of beets, tomatoes, and other crops. The garden has been harvesting an average of 75-100 pounds of produce weekly, with expectations of six more weeks of crops.

Upcoming events include the Farm to Fork fundraiser on September 3, featuring garden-inspired cocktails, food, and live music and a partnership with PC Yoga Collective for Wellness Week. The garden will also host Recycle Utah's Green Drinks on September 9, focusing on food security and farming policy.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher