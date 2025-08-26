© 2025 KPCW

'Gunsmoke and Justice' lecture focuses outlaw Patrick Coughlin

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 26, 2025 at 12:31 PM MDT
Historic Echo Church board member Sandra Morrison
Historic Echo Church board member Sandra Morrison and Brian Craig share details on their next lecture, "Gunsmoke and Justice," at the Historic Echo Church Saturday, August 30.

The lecture focuses on outlaw Patrick Coughlin and constable Thomas Stagg. Coughlin, executed in 1896, was the first person executed by firing squad in Utah. Craig's research includes primary sources like court records and juror affidavits, revealing historical legal practices and the compelling story of Coughlin.

