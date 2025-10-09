© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit County appoints new sheriff, Basin Rec director

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 9, 2025 at 12:20 PM MDT
Summit County Council Chair Tonja Hanson
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Council Chair Tonja Hanson

Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's council meeting including topics like the appointment of Kacey Bates as sheriff and the hiring of Robert Parrish as the new director of basin recreation.

The council approved a 15% tax increase to fund staffing and maintenance, amounting to $3.35 per $100,000 of property value. They also approved a new districting map, dividing Pinebrook and placing council members in specific districts.

The Child Care scholarship program will receive $72,000 to continue through the end of the year. The county will relocate operations to the Skullcandy building, with renovations starting soon. The council is working on renewable energy goals and addressing funding delays for the 910 Ranch acquisition.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher