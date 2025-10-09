Summit County appoints new sheriff, Basin Rec director

Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's council meeting including topics like the appointment of Kacey Bates as sheriff and the hiring of Robert Parrish as the new director of basin recreation.

The council approved a 15% tax increase to fund staffing and maintenance, amounting to $3.35 per $100,000 of property value. They also approved a new districting map, dividing Pinebrook and placing council members in specific districts.

The Child Care scholarship program will receive $72,000 to continue through the end of the year. The county will relocate operations to the Skullcandy building, with renovations starting soon. The council is working on renewable energy goals and addressing funding delays for the 910 Ranch acquisition.

