Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Navajo Rug Show and Sale supports native elders

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 3, 2025 at 11:07 AM MST
C. J. Robb, director of business and operations for Adopt a Native Elder, talks about the upcoming Navajo Rug Show and Sale which supports native elders by providing essential resources like firewood and food.

The show, held Nov. 7-9 at Deer Valley's Snow Park Lodge, aims to bring together different cultures and support Navajo elders. The theme "We Come From the Stars" reflects the Navajo belief in stardust. Weavers set their own prices, retaining 100% of proceeds, crucial for their livelihoods.

