People's Health Clinic anticipates surge in patients after ACA tax credits expire
People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining discusses the clinic's preparations for an anticipated surge in patients due to the expiration of ACA tax credits, which could increase premiums significantly.
The clinic plans to expand its pediatric program, hiring a staff pediatrician to meet the growing need. They are also grateful for additional space from the Summit County Health Department, which will help accommodate their growing patient base.