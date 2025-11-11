© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

People's Health Clinic anticipates surge in patients after ACA tax credits expire

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 11, 2025 at 12:24 PM MST
People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining
John Burdick
/
KPCW
People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining

People's Health Clinic CEO Mairi Leining discusses the clinic's preparations for an anticipated surge in patients due to the expiration of ACA tax credits, which could increase premiums significantly.

The clinic plans to expand its pediatric program, hiring a staff pediatrician to meet the growing need. They are also grateful for additional space from the Summit County Health Department, which will help accommodate their growing patient base.

Local News Hour
