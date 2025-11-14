© 2025 KPCW

Expert explains geomagnetic storm which made northern lights visible

By Roger Goldman
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:25 AM MST
A picture of the Northern Lights captured in the Wasatch Back by Melva Morin Picchietti.
Melva Morin Picchietti

Space Weather Prediction Center Service Coordinator Shawn Dahl explains the science and splendor of the recent geomagnetic storm which made the northern lights visible along the Wasatch Back.

The recent geomagnetic storm, classified as a G4 storm, is rare and occurred during the current solar cycle maximum. The storm's visibility was enhanced by North America's magnetic field and the timing of the event. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) monitors and alerts various stakeholders, including aviation and satellite operators, to ensure safety.

