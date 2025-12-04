© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Leadership Park City discusses upcoming trips to Vail, Breckenridge

By Leslie Thatcher
Published December 4, 2025 at 11:37 AM MST
Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt
KPCW
Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt

Leadership Park City Director Scott van Hartesvelt discusses the upcoming 2026 city tour to Vail and Breckenridge, highlighting the significance of these destinations.

The tour aims to expose participants to new developments and initiatives, such as Breckenridge's central delivery site and Vail's $380 million housing projects. The tour will include 36 class members and various stakeholders, fostering leadership development and community building through cross-community learning.

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
