A preview of 'Christmas in the Mountains'

Keith Lilley previews the 9th Christmas Concert in the Mountains at Shepherd of the Mountain Church on Dec. 6.

The concert, "Christmas in the Mountains," has been ongoing since 2017 and features a variety of musicians, including organist Dr. James Welch, who will perform a mix of classical and popular Christmas music. This year, the concert will also feature young musicians Luke Long and Margaret Jones, who will perform on a digital pipe organ and piano, respectively. Additionally, a Swiss hand bell choir from Midway, Utah, will perform. Admission is free, with a free will offering to benefit the International Rescue Committee for Ukraine.