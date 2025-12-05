How to spot utility scams during the holidays

Rocky Mountain Power's Bianca Velasquez shares how to recognize and deal with phone scams especially during the holidays.

Scammers often pose as utility employees, threatening to cut off service or demanding payment via prepaid debit cards. Velasquez emphasizes that Rocky Mountain Power would never ask for such payments and advises customers to verify calls by asking for their account number.

Velasquez also highlights the importance of reporting scams to the company's customer service line (888-221-7070) for tracking purposes. She urges customers to stay vigilant and spread awareness to protect themselves and loved ones.