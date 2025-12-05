© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

How to spot utility scams during the holidays

By Roger Goldman
Published December 5, 2025 at 12:55 PM MST
If you receive a phone call, authorities advises drivers to hang up and block the number.
bestforbest
/
Adobe Stock
If you receive a phone call, authorities advises drivers to hang up and block the number.

Rocky Mountain Power's Bianca Velasquez shares how to recognize and deal with phone scams especially during the holidays.

Scammers often pose as utility employees, threatening to cut off service or demanding payment via prepaid debit cards. Velasquez emphasizes that Rocky Mountain Power would never ask for such payments and advises customers to verify calls by asking for their account number.

Velasquez also highlights the importance of reporting scams to the company's customer service line (888-221-7070) for tracking purposes. She urges customers to stay vigilant and spread awareness to protect themselves and loved ones.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman