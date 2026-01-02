Peace House wary of potential funding cuts in 2026

Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff discusses the upcoming legislative session and the impact of state and federal funding changes on their operations.

Wyckoff highlights a potential $160,000 budget cut if state funding isn't renewed, which could lead to staff reductions. She emphasizes the importance of advocacy and collaboration with state coalitions and law enforcement.

There has been a significant increase in domestic violence survivors from Wasatch County and Wyckoff stresses the importance of bilingual staff to serve the growing Spanish-speaking population.