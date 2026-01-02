© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Peace House wary of potential funding cuts in 2026

By Roger Goldman
Published January 2, 2026 at 12:08 PM MST
Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff
KPCW
Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff

Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wyckoff discusses the upcoming legislative session and the impact of state and federal funding changes on their operations.

Wyckoff highlights a potential $160,000 budget cut if state funding isn't renewed, which could lead to staff reductions. She emphasizes the importance of advocacy and collaboration with state coalitions and law enforcement.

There has been a significant increase in domestic violence survivors from Wasatch County and Wyckoff stresses the importance of bilingual staff to serve the growing Spanish-speaking population.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman