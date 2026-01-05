Heber City Council to address key issues for 2026

Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Heber City Council's first meeting of 2026 and key goals for the year.

Key issues include the Envision Heber initiative to revitalize downtown, public input on park designs and water conservation. The city is also preparing a letter to UDOT regarding the Heber Valley bypass, addressing issues like maintenance responsibilities and traffic impacts.

Additionally, Heber City is exploring AI technology to improve efficiency, such as in police reports, and considering affordable housing projects, including a proposal for 28 units.