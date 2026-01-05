© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit County Sheriff's Office shares updates on law enforcement issues, programs

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 5, 2026 at 1:15 PM MST
Summit County Interim Sheriff Kacey Bates and Public Information Officer Skyler Talbot
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Interim Sheriff Kacey Bates and Public Information Officer Skyler Talbot

Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates, spokesperson Skyler Talbot and newly appointed Chief Deputy John Evans provide updates on law enforcement issues and programs.

Sheriff Bates, who has filed for reelection, appointed John Evans as her new chief deputy, highlighting his 17 years of service and community ties. Evans will oversee operations, making critical decisions.

The sheriff's office reported four DUI arrests on New Year's Eve, a decrease from the five-year average. The sheriff's office confirmed ICE conducted an operation, leading to an arrest in a Walmart parking lot.

The sheriff's office also highlighted an outpatient treatment program for inmates with drug and alcohol issues and a Meals on Wheels program for senior citizens.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher