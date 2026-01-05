Summit County Sheriff's Office shares updates on law enforcement issues, programs

Summit County Sheriff Kacey Bates, spokesperson Skyler Talbot and newly appointed Chief Deputy John Evans provide updates on law enforcement issues and programs.

Sheriff Bates, who has filed for reelection, appointed John Evans as her new chief deputy, highlighting his 17 years of service and community ties. Evans will oversee operations, making critical decisions.

The sheriff's office reported four DUI arrests on New Year's Eve, a decrease from the five-year average. The sheriff's office confirmed ICE conducted an operation, leading to an arrest in a Walmart parking lot.

The sheriff's office also highlighted an outpatient treatment program for inmates with drug and alcohol issues and a Meals on Wheels program for senior citizens.