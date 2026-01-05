US Ski and Snowboard shares update on athletes preparing for Winter Games

US Ski and Snowboard's Courtney Harkins shares an update on winter sports and preparations for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The snow conditions in Italy are improving, with significant snowmaking efforts in Livigno and Cortina. Mikaela Shiffrin and Paula Moltzan have qualified for the Alpine team, with Lindsey Vonn also set to compete. In cross-country, Jessie Diggins and Gus Schumacher excelled in the Tour de Ski.

The freestyle team is gearing up for qualifiers in Lake Placid and Waterville Valley. Freeski athletes Nick Goepper and Alex Ferreira, who have qualified for the games, are key contenders for the men's half pipe event. The para-Olympic team is also preparing, with notable qualifiers including Noah Elliott and Kelsey O'Driscoll.