© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit County Council discussion centers on Cline Dahle zoning

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 26, 2026 at 11:23 AM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna at KPCW
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna

Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna recaps Wednesday's meeting including the sheriff’s office expansion and the 30 acre, mixed-use Cline Dahle development which is facing zoning issues that could delay construction and increase costs.
The county's community health improvement plan also highlighted affordable housing as a top issue, with 1,700 survey responses. Vaccination concerns were also noted, with 10% expressing safety doubts. Discussions were also held on refinancing $18 million in bonds and initiating.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher