Summit County Council discussion centers on Cline Dahle zoning

Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna recaps Wednesday's meeting including the sheriff’s office expansion and the 30 acre, mixed-use Cline Dahle development which is facing zoning issues that could delay construction and increase costs.

The county's community health improvement plan also highlighted affordable housing as a top issue, with 1,700 survey responses. Vaccination concerns were also noted, with 10% expressing safety doubts. Discussions were also held on refinancing $18 million in bonds and initiating.