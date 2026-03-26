Weilenmann's new PEAK program balances academics, sports

Weilenmann School of Discovery Principal Elizabeth Phillips talks about the new PEAK program and how it can help young athletes balance school and training. PEAK is designed for kids in grades 4-8 and seeks to balance academics with athletics, arts, and STEM. Phillips says the program is inspired by community needs, and will provide high-level academic experiences while accommodating athletes' schedules. It includes core subjects in the morning, with transportation to local training facilities. The program is tuition-free but has a busing fee. Enrollment is ongoing, with no deadline.