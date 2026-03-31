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Local News Hour

Public Utilities head talks summer water outlook, conservation tips

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 31, 2026 at 11:17 AM MDT
Park City Municipal Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Municipal Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee

Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAfee discusses the impact of below-average snowfall on the city's water supply, along with the outlook for summer water flows and conservation measures. McAffee says Park City relies on groundwater aquifers and various water sources, including abandoned mine tunnels and Rockport Reservoir, which provides 30% of the water. Daily water production ranges from 3 million gallons in summer to 9 million gallons in winter. The city has a three-stage drought management plan to conserve water. McAfee emphasized the importance of outdoor watering conservation to ensure long-term water sustainability.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher