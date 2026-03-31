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Local News Hour

Swaner Preserve's live sandhill crane cam up and running

By Leslie Thatcher
Published March 31, 2026 at 11:12 AM MDT
Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter Director of Visitor Experience & Exhibits Hunter Klingensmith
John Burdick
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KPCW
Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter Director of Visitor Experience & Exhibits Hunter Klingensmith

Swaner Preserve & EcoCenter Director of Visitor Experience & Exhibits Hunter Klingensmith discusses the return of the sandhill crane cams and a possible nesting site at East Canyon Creek. She says a lower-than-normal snowmelt is impacting wildlife on the preserve and previews spring programs, including the "Life on the Edge" exhibit, focusing on extreme environments, on display until May 10, and the "Wetlands Supermarket" exhibit is designed for kids and adults. New T-shirts featuring native animals and plants are also available for pre-order until April 30. Other upcoming events include avian adventures birding tours, a film screening on mountain lions, and a trash cleanup in Kimball Junction on April 25.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher