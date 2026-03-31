UOP, Junction Commons and BRT on Summit County Council agenda

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews Wednesday's council meeting, including a name change for the historical society and the Dakota Pacific housing project at Kimball Junction. He also shared details on upcoming land use public hearings and highlighted the 2026 first quarter work plans, with focus on housing, regional transportation, and senior services. Also on the agenda is a review of the Junction Commons project, which includes 510 housing units, and the Utah Olympic Park's amended development agreement. The county is also recruiting board members for a new emergency services grant process and advancing the bus rapid transit project.