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Local News Hour

KPCW, Aspen Public Radio discuss court win over Trump funding ban

By Roger Goldman
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:29 PM MDT
U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Sarah Ervin
/
KPCW
U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Breeze Richardson and KPCW General Manager Juliana Allely discuss the court ruling that found President's Trumps executive order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS based on perceived bias was unconstitutional. The ruling does not restore the $1 billion in federal funding rescinded in July 2025 but allows federal agencies to fund NPR and PBS in the future. They also praised their respective listeners who have helped sustained Aspen Public Radio and KPCW after the funding losses.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman