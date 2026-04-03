KPCW, Aspen Public Radio discuss court win over Trump funding ban

Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Breeze Richardson and KPCW General Manager Juliana Allely discuss the court ruling that found President's Trumps executive order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS based on perceived bias was unconstitutional. The ruling does not restore the $1 billion in federal funding rescinded in July 2025 but allows federal agencies to fund NPR and PBS in the future. They also praised their respective listeners who have helped sustained Aspen Public Radio and KPCW after the funding losses.