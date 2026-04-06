Heber Council agenda: housing, North Fields and city manager's contract renewal

Heber City Manager Matt Brower previews Tuesday's city council meeting, including an annexation request from four Highway 189 property owners and a change in affordable housing requirements at Old Mill Village to allow rental properties. He also discusses a new memorandum of understanding with Wasatch County to protect open space in the North Fields that's not in the path of the planned bypass road and plans to reopen the city's budget to fund $430,000 in utility projects. Finally, Brower says other items up for discussion are early fire restrictions to mitigate wildfire risks, and a ban on cryptocurrency ATMs due to associated criminal activities. Brower's contract renewal is also up for consideration.