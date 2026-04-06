Summit County updates Browns Canyon death investigation

Summit County sheriff's spokesperson Skyler Talbot has an update on the body found in Browns Canyon and the he-said-she-said investigation into the man's wife and her boyfriend who are in jail for suspected obstruction of justice. Talbot also discussed the impact of the new emergency sales tax on the sheriff's office budget and how the funding can be used. He also discusses wildfire season preparations, including installing air raid sirens on police vehicles and an AI smoke detection camera on Lewis Peak, funded by Rocky Mountain Power.