U.S. Ski & Snowboard recaps an award-winning season

U.S. Ski & Snowboard Senior Director of Marketing & Communications Courtney Harkins recaps a successful 2025-2026 season — one marked by a strong performance at the Olympics and Paralympics, 152 World Cup podiums, and five Nations Cups. Notable athletes included Michaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Jesse Diggins, and Alex Herrera. The women's Alpine team won their first Nations Cup since 1982, and the snowboard and freestyle teams also excelled. Injuries to Lindsey Vonn and Lauren Macuga were significant setbacks. She said the team hopes to maintain momentum with postseason training and preparation for the 2034 Winter Games in Utah, where they expect to dominate. And she gave a quick preview of the annual Olympic gear sale planned for this weekend at the Center of Excellence.

