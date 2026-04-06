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Local News Hour

U.S. Ski & Snowboard recaps an award-winning season

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 6, 2026 at 10:37 AM MDT
US Ski and Snowboard's Courtney Harkins
John Burdick
/
KPCW
US Ski and Snowboard's Courtney Harkins

U.S. Ski & Snowboard Senior Director of Marketing & Communications Courtney Harkins recaps a successful 2025-2026 season — one marked by a strong performance at the Olympics and Paralympics, 152 World Cup podiums, and five Nations Cups. Notable athletes included Michaela Shiffrin, Lindsey Vonn, Jesse Diggins, and Alex Herrera. The women's Alpine team won their first Nations Cup since 1982, and the snowboard and freestyle teams also excelled. Injuries to Lindsey Vonn and Lauren Macuga were significant setbacks. She said the team hopes to maintain momentum with postseason training and preparation for the 2034 Winter Games in Utah, where they expect to dominate. And she gave a quick preview of the annual Olympic gear sale planned for this weekend at the Center of Excellence.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher