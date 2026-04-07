Leadership Park City class details its Summit County Mural Project

Leadership Park City Director Scott Van Hartesvelt and Class 32 members Anna Nizhoni and Bailey Quinn share the details of their The Summit County Mural Project. The class project aims to create community-powered public art through murals that highlight local causes and reflect community values. Led Nizhoni, a survivor of domestic violence who found healing through art, the initiative involves nonprofits, real estate owners, and volunteers. The project encourages community participation through its website, where community members can share the values that will inform mural designs. Funding will come from donations and wall owners. The project has garnered support from various community members and is expected to conclude by September.