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Local News Hour

Summit Land Conservancy to get $1K match for each planned giving donation

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 7, 2026 at 5:06 PM MDT
Cheryl Fox is the Executive Director of the Summit Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2002, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the open spaces of Park City and the Wasatch Back.
Cheryl Fox
Cheryl Fox is the Executive Director of the Summit Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2002, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the open spaces of Park City and the Wasatch Back.

Cheryl Fox, CEO of Summit Land Conservancy, discusses the Bristlecone Society, a group for donors who pledge legacies, with a $1,000 match per planned gift from an anonymous donor. She also talked about the conservancy's efforts to preserve another 25,000 acres — 12,000 acres in 2026 and 13,000 acres in 2027 — with funding in progress. She shares upcoming conservancy events including a planned giving seminar on April 23, a volunteer willow planting on April 11, and a fundraising event at Snowbird on April 29. Additionally, the conservancy will participate in Utah Gives on April 30, an online 24-hour fundraising event.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher