Summit Land Conservancy to get $1K match for each planned giving donation

Cheryl Fox, CEO of Summit Land Conservancy, discusses the Bristlecone Society, a group for donors who pledge legacies, with a $1,000 match per planned gift from an anonymous donor. She also talked about the conservancy's efforts to preserve another 25,000 acres — 12,000 acres in 2026 and 13,000 acres in 2027 — with funding in progress. She shares upcoming conservancy events including a planned giving seminar on April 23, a volunteer willow planting on April 11, and a fundraising event at Snowbird on April 29. Additionally, the conservancy will participate in Utah Gives on April 30, an online 24-hour fundraising event.