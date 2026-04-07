Wasatch County health report details high incomes, high rate of uninsured

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews of this week's county council meeting, including the annual health report, which highlights the county's high per capita income and young population as strengths, but notes a 14% uninsured rate compared to 9% statewide. The council will also address the resignation of Councilmember Karl McMillan and the process for his replacement. Discussion of the county's plans for public safety facility improvements, including a $2 million project funded by a $1 million budget allocation and additional funds. He also touched on the county's partnership with Duchesne County for the Blue Bench landfill, which remains cost-effective.