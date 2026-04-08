Lectura Lounge offers reading, writing and Spanish courses

Maritza Roño, co-founder and program director of Lectura Lounge provides an overview of the programs offered at the nonprofit community space, including reading buddies, a writing workshop, and a Spanish conversation program, serving around 100 students annually. The Lounge seeks to address community challenges like food insecurity by providing free meals on Mondays and Thursdays, catered by local businesses. Primarily funded by Casey and Charlie's Foundation the Lounge has expanded to include adult participants. Notable initiatives include the Banned Book Babes group, which had 30 women and one man in its first meeting.