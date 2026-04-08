Sales tax data, 2027 budget on Park City council agenda

Park City Manager Adam Lenhard, Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon, Senior Data & Financial Analyst Robbie Smoot preview this week's city council meeting. the newly hired Lenhard discusses his background in city government management and says the focus of his work is to align city departments with the goals set by the mayor and council. He also highlighted Park City's preference for preservation over rapid growth. Then, analyst Robbie Smoot discusses sales tax revenues, which are up 1.7% year-to-date and transient room taxes, which dropped 4.3%. Heather Sneddon wraps the interview with a look at the proposed FY 2027 operating budget, which includes a $572,000 increase, with key drivers being child care scholarships and health benefits. She also mentioned a proposed fee increase for various city services and a new ordinance to meet FEMA flood requirements, including a two-foot freeboard for new structures.