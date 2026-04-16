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Local News Hour

Heber Valley Chamber readies for annual economic summit

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 16, 2026 at 11:11 AM MDT
Photo of Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner.
gohebervalley.com
Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner

Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner with a previews the annual Wasatch Back Economic Summit on May 11 at Grand Hyatt Deer Valley focuses on adapting to change and building resilience, with keynote speakers and a closing mixer. Ticket sales are strong, with nearly 400 sold last year. She also highlighted the Spring Tourism Partner Round Table on May 7 at Soldier Hollow which includes the introduction of a new destination development team. Also, the next chamber mixer is on May 14 at Spruce, and the monthly luncheon is on May 19 at UVU Wasatch Campus.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher