Heber Valley Chamber readies for annual economic summit

Heber Valley Chamber Public Relations Manager Jessica Turner with a previews the annual Wasatch Back Economic Summit on May 11 at Grand Hyatt Deer Valley focuses on adapting to change and building resilience, with keynote speakers and a closing mixer. Ticket sales are strong, with nearly 400 sold last year. She also highlighted the Spring Tourism Partner Round Table on May 7 at Soldier Hollow which includes the introduction of a new destination development team. Also, the next chamber mixer is on May 14 at Spruce, and the monthly luncheon is on May 19 at UVU Wasatch Campus.