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Local News Hour

Ryan Dickey details first 100 days as Park City mayor

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 16, 2026 at 11:14 AM MDT
Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey
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Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey

Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey discusses his first 100 days in office, highlighting the council's progress on key projects. He also praised new City Manager Adam Leonard for already improving City Hall operations and fostering a positive culture. Dickey emphasized the council's efforts to strengthen alignment with staff and take decisive votes. He detailed the development of a new Park and Ride facility at the Gordo property, funded partly by Deer Valley Resort, and the preference for dedicated bus lanes on SR 248. Dickey also addressed the city's plans for the Bonanza Park site and the importance of Olympic planning, stressing the need for innovative approaches.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher