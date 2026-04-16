Ryan Dickey details first 100 days as Park City mayor

Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey discusses his first 100 days in office, highlighting the council's progress on key projects. He also praised new City Manager Adam Leonard for already improving City Hall operations and fostering a positive culture. Dickey emphasized the council's efforts to strengthen alignment with staff and take decisive votes. He detailed the development of a new Park and Ride facility at the Gordo property, funded partly by Deer Valley Resort, and the preference for dedicated bus lanes on SR 248. Dickey also addressed the city's plans for the Bonanza Park site and the importance of Olympic planning, stressing the need for innovative approaches.