Summit County Council approves UOP development agreement

Summit County Council Chair Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the approval of a new development agreement with the Utah Olympic Park. The agreement includes traffic and construction limitations to ensure minimal impact on the Sun Peak neighborhood. It also includes approvals for a 120-room hotel that could generate revenue to support the Olympic sports training site. The council also discussed the potential traffic impact on the Kimball Junction area from the Dakota Pacific housing projects and the proposed redevelopment of Junction Commons. A change to accessory dwelling regulations was also discussed, emphasizing square footage rather than number limits. Harte also touched on the Utah Renewable Communities Program which offers clean energy options for residents. The programs allow for all Summit County municipalities to join, but the council said it needs further discussion.