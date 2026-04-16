© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit County Council approves UOP development agreement

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 16, 2026 at 11:23 AM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Canice Harte

Summit County Council Chair Canice Harte recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the approval of a new development agreement with the Utah Olympic Park. The agreement includes traffic and construction limitations to ensure minimal impact on the Sun Peak neighborhood. It also includes approvals for a 120-room hotel that could generate revenue to support the Olympic sports training site. The council also discussed the potential traffic impact on the Kimball Junction area from the Dakota Pacific housing projects and the proposed redevelopment of Junction Commons. A change to accessory dwelling regulations was also discussed, emphasizing square footage rather than number limits. Harte also touched on the Utah Renewable Communities Program which offers clean energy options for residents. The programs allow for all Summit County municipalities to join, but the council said it needs further discussion.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher