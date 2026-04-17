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Local News Hour

Summer recreation options abound in Kamas National Forest

By Roger Goldman
Published April 17, 2026 at 11:25 AM MDT
The Kamas Office of the Heber-Kamas Ranger District is located at the beginning of state Route 150, or Mirror Lake Highway.
U.S. Forest Service
The Kamas Office of the Heber-Kamas Ranger District is located at the beginning of state Route 150, or Mirror Lake Highway.

U.S. Forest Service Heber-Kamas Ranger District chemist and spokesperson Brenda Bushell discusses summer recreation activities in the Kamas National Forest. The forest spans 500,000 acres, including areas along state Routes 35, 40 and 150. Currently, spring conditions with snow and mud limit accessibility. Designated campgrounds will open soon, with many requiring reservations through recreation.gov. Bushnell emphasizes responsible recreation, including packing out trash and being cautious with campfires due to a low snowpack and potential for dry conditions. She advises calling the Kamas district office for u up-to-date information and to plan trips.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman