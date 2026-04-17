Summer recreation options abound in Kamas National Forest

U.S. Forest Service Heber-Kamas Ranger District chemist and spokesperson Brenda Bushell discusses summer recreation activities in the Kamas National Forest. The forest spans 500,000 acres, including areas along state Routes 35, 40 and 150. Currently, spring conditions with snow and mud limit accessibility. Designated campgrounds will open soon, with many requiring reservations through recreation.gov. Bushnell emphasizes responsible recreation, including packing out trash and being cautious with campfires due to a low snowpack and potential for dry conditions. She advises calling the Kamas district office for u up-to-date information and to plan trips.