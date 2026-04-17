Utah House Rep. Tiara Auxier talks taxes, Bible use in civics classes

Utah House Rep. Tiara Auxier discusses her legislative journey, emphasizing her first term's successes, including a property tax relief bill (HB 110) that halted a $200 million automatic tax increase. The Morgan Republican, who represent District 4, also highlighted HB 312, which seeks to enhance civics education by referencing historically influential texts like the Bible, without mandating religious instruction. Auxier also addresses the issues of preliminary municipalities, criticizing a 2023 law that allows developers to bypass county zoning, and advocated for more local control and transparency in land use decisions. She plans to reintroduce HB 510 during the 2027 legislative session to address these concerns.