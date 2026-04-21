Recycle Utah to celebrate 56th Earth Day anniversary

Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Director of Education Chelsea Hafer discuss the organization's celebration of the 56th anniversary of Earth Day with a Hootenanny at Twisted Fern. It will include some surprise announcements about recycling center's future. Hecht said a recently released public benefit analysis for transferring 4.18 acres of land to Recycle Utah for a larger center has been published. The organization is planning a phased construction to ensure service continuity. Hafer highlighted several upcoming events, including the Race to Zero Waste conference, a spring hazmat day, dumpster days, and Green Drinks. Recycle Utah also offers tours of the Three Kings Water Treatment Plant and the landfill. The organization emphasizes the importance of community involvement and sustainability initiatives.