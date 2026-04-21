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Local News Hour

Utah provides pathway to law practice without passing bar exam

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 21, 2026 at 3:36 PM MDT
Admissions Deputy Counsel for the Utah State Bar Association Emily Lee
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Utah State Bar Association
Admissions Deputy Counsel for the Utah State Bar Association Emily Lee

Admissions Deputy Counsel for the Utah State Bar Association Emily Lee discusses an alternative pathway to practicing law without taking the bar exam. The program is available to law school graduates. It was implemented in October 2025 and was initiated in response to the COVIC-19 pandemic. The program requires the completion of specific courses, 240 hours of supervised practice under a Utah-licensed attorney, and passing a performance assessment. The idea is to expand access to legal practice, particularly for those unable to study for the bar exam due to work or family commitments. Proponents of the program say it doesn't lower the bar for would-be attorneys but offers an additional method of assessing competence. Currently there is no public transparency regarding how attorneys were admitted, and the program does not currently allow for reciprocity with other states' licensing.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher