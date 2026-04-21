Wasatch County Council to appoint Michael Murphy to vacant seat

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's council meeting, including the appointment of Michael Murphy to fill Carl McMillan's vacancy. Murphy was recommended by the county GOP and the council's vote is essentially a rubber-stamp. He's

currently an associate member of the planning commission. The council will also appoint a new chair and vice chair. Grabau also highlighted a $200,000 grant to fund improvements at Veterans Memorial Park and two new parks in East Heber Valley. The council will also consider a $1,000 scholarship for five high school students and decide on a representative for the MIDA board. The allocation of $200,000 in TAP tax funds for various projects is also on the agenda. Grabau also shared details of a North Fields celebration to highlight open space conservation efforts.