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Local News Hour

Wasatch County Council to appoint Michael Murphy to vacant seat

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 21, 2026 at 3:41 PM MDT
Picture of Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau.
Wasatch County
Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau

Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau with a preview of this week's council meeting, including the appointment of Michael Murphy to fill Carl McMillan's vacancy. Murphy was recommended by the county GOP and the council's vote is essentially a rubber-stamp. He's
currently an associate member of the planning commission. The council will also appoint a new chair and vice chair. Grabau also highlighted a $200,000 grant to fund improvements at Veterans Memorial Park and two new parks in East Heber Valley. The council will also consider a $1,000 scholarship for five high school students and decide on a representative for the MIDA board. The allocation of $200,000 in TAP tax funds for various projects is also on the agenda. Grabau also shared details of a North Fields celebration to highlight open space conservation efforts.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher