Deer Valley COO recaps historic ski season, despite warm winter
President and COO of Deer Valley Resort Todd Bennett recaps an historic ski season, including the installation of seven new chairlifts and 100 new ski runs, despite a challenging winter.
Bennet notes the resort made 500 million gallons of snow, setting a record, and had 185 ski runs open, a significant increase from the previous year. Despite lower-than-expected visitation, future plans include new base lodges and lifts. Summer operations will begin on June 13 with a preview weekend for season pass holders. The resort is also exploring funding mechanisms for the Snow Park redevelopment and employee housing projects.