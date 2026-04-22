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Local News Hour

Deer Valley COO recaps historic ski season, despite warm winter

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 22, 2026 at 10:49 AM MDT
Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett
KPCW
Deer Valley President and COO Todd Bennett

President and COO of Deer Valley Resort Todd Bennett recaps an historic ski season, including the installation of seven new chairlifts and 100 new ski runs, despite a challenging winter.
Bennet notes the resort made 500 million gallons of snow, setting a record, and had 185 ski runs open, a significant increase from the previous year. Despite lower-than-expected visitation, future plans include new base lodges and lifts. Summer operations will begin on June 13 with a preview weekend for season pass holders. The resort is also exploring funding mechanisms for the Snow Park redevelopment and employee housing projects.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher