Park City teen pursues Formula One racing dreams

Park City teen Maverick McKenna and his mom Joana talk about competing in the French Formula 4 championship and his goal to make it to the Formula One circuit. The 16-year-old is rising through international motorsport with aspirations of becoming a Formula One driver. He started racing go-karts at 13 and has been racing cars since last year. Maverick practices in Europe and trains athletically in Park City, attending online school. He currently races in Formula Four, which is less technologically advanced than Formula One. Maverick's journey is supported by his parents and sponsors, with his mother handling significant financial and logistical aspects. He aims to move up to Formula One by consistently performing well and securing support.