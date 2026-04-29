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Local News Hour

Park City teen pursues Formula One racing dreams

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 29, 2026 at 11:07 AM MDT
Park City teen Maverick McKenna and mom Joana McKenna
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City teen Maverick McKenna and mom Joana McKenna

Park City teen Maverick McKenna and his mom Joana talk about competing in the French Formula 4 championship and his goal to make it to the Formula One circuit. The 16-year-old is rising through international motorsport with aspirations of becoming a Formula One driver. He started racing go-karts at 13 and has been racing cars since last year. Maverick practices in Europe and trains athletically in Park City, attending online school. He currently races in Formula Four, which is less technologically advanced than Formula One. Maverick's journey is supported by his parents and sponsors, with his mother handling significant financial and logistical aspects. He aims to move up to Formula One by consistently performing well and securing support.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher