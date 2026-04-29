PC Council agenda: Little Kate path, impact fees, Recycle Utah

Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Jodi Emery preview Thursday's meeting, which includes discussion on the Little Kate Pathway Project, impact fees, the Snow Creek Tunnel and Recycle Utah's lease. The Little Kate project will go forward with a 12-foot shared pathway, despite public concerns about mixed use. Impact fees for new growth and development are under review, with a potential increase to ensure new developments pay for themselves. The fiscal year 2027 capital budget includes a $35 million bond for the five-acre site, with additional bond capacity will be reviewed, and a ban on open flames and fireworks was proposed due to early fire risk. The city is also considering removing PIDs from the city's financial statements and extending Recycle Utah's lease.