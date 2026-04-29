© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

PC Council agenda: Little Kate path, impact fees, Recycle Utah

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 29, 2026 at 11:16 AM MDT
Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Jodi Emery
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Jodi Emery

Park City Manager Adam Lenhard and Deputy City Manager Jodi Emery preview Thursday's meeting, which includes discussion on the Little Kate Pathway Project, impact fees, the Snow Creek Tunnel and Recycle Utah's lease. The Little Kate project will go forward with a 12-foot shared pathway, despite public concerns about mixed use. Impact fees for new growth and development are under review, with a potential increase to ensure new developments pay for themselves. The fiscal year 2027 capital budget includes a $35 million bond for the five-acre site, with additional bond capacity will be reviewed, and a ban on open flames and fireworks was proposed due to early fire risk. The city is also considering removing PIDs from the city's financial statements and extending Recycle Utah's lease.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher