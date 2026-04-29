Summit County masterplan for 910 Cattle Ranch taking shape

Summit County Lands & Natural Resources Director Jess Kirby discusses the progress toward a resource management plan for the 910 Cattle Ranch. Summit County staff has spent three-plus years conducting extensive public engagement related to the 910, including seven practitioner roundtables and three open houses. Some 1,300 responses were gathered from the community. The recreation plan balances conservation and public access, with 12 conservation values prioritized. The ranch is divided into three zones: a 15% community zone, a 30% exploratory zone, and a >50% conservation core. Grazing will continue, with adaptive management to minimize impacts. The first phase of public access is anticipated for next summer, pending state and county council approval.